German FM Sigmar Gabriel urges Iran to respect people’s right to...
The German Foreign Ministry on Monday called on Iranian authorities and anti-government protestors to refrain from violent acts, a day after 10 people were...
Jailed Cambodian opposition leader calls for ‘free and fair’ elections
Jailed Cambodian opposition leader Kem Sokha called for free and fair elections in the Southeast Asian nation in a New Year's message on Monday. "Leave...
Japan eyes aircraft carriers to counter North Korea, China
The Japanese government is considering upgrading the largest ships in the Maritime Self-Defense Force's fleet to enable it to operate a new generation of...
South Korea seizes another ship suspected of shipping oil to North...
South Korean officials said on Sunday that they had seized a Panama-flagged ship suspected of carrying illegal oil shipments to North Korea in breach...
Russian tankers accused of supplying fuel to North Korea
Senior European security sources have claimed that Russian tankers have undermined UN Security Council sanctions by transferring fuel to North Korean tankers in international waters....
South Korea confirms it has seized tanker suspected of delivering oil...
The South Korean government announced that it seized the Lighthouse Winmore, a Hong Kong-flagged tanker carrying Japanese oil, in late November. The ship, chartered by...
A look back at Asia in 2017
'Rocketman' vs 'mentally deranged' Shortly after Trump took office, North Korea conducted its first missile test for the year in mid-February. Overall, the North fired...
Rohingya crisis – pictures keep memories alive
Asia Mujib Ullah and Mohammad Fahid are two of hundreds of thousands of Rohingyas who have fled Myanmar to neighboring Bangladesh since August 2017....
Mumbai: Fire engulfs office building, several killed
Indian authorities said the fire had erupted at around 12:30 a.m. local time (1900 UTC/GMT) on Friday morning in a restaurant in Mumbai's Lower...
2018 will be ‘dangerous’ for the Philippines
The year 2017 tested the leadership of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte (main picture). Militants inspired by the so-called "Islamic State" (IS) extremist outfit laid siege...