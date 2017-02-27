Itineraries on the go

Taiwan was given the name of "Ilha Formosa," meaning "the beautiful island," for the bountiful natural treasures it possessed when Portuguese mariners passed by the island in 1544. To this day, this beloved jewel of Asia is still recognized as the one destination filled with so many attractions that visitors yearn for. But planning trips in Taiwan may be a bit tricky at times.

Imagine this: You just finished attending a meeting or conference in Taipei, and now you're left with another six hours before your return flight to your hometown. What would you do? Kill time roaming through the city streets or head beyond the city to explore some of the wonders the island has to offer?

Through MyProGuide.com, a platform established to connect travelers with local, multilingual tour guides across the nation, you might be able to find just what you're looking for: a personalized, flexible itinerary customizable to the hour based on your interests.

Take Belynda for example, one of their many tour guides accredited by the National Tourism Association, who can take visitors on a spate of 3- to 6-hour tours at some of the most acclaimed spots in New Taipei City, including the Atayal indigenous tribal area and hot springs in Wulai and a trip to try out the art of pottery making on the old streets of Yingge.

And if you're looking for a more casual retreat, say to fill in the awkward time gaps in between travel or business plans, you could consider the Leisure Cycling Tour of Bali Left Bank Riverside by Willi, a guide and bicycle enthusiast fluent in German and English.

This popular tour starts with some grazing on Tamsui's illustrious local snacks, followed by a ferry ride across the Tamsui River.

Once you arrive in Bali, it is a 3-hour bike tour highlighted by attractions such as the Shisanhang Museum of Archaeology (十三行博物館) and Bali old street, which are adorned with many gorgeous vistas and soothing breezes along the banks of Tamsui River. These are just a few of the tours that are simply a few clicks away.

So what are you waiting for? Forge a trip of your own now to embrace Taiwan's charms to the fullest. ■