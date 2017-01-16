Discover the Colorful Stars of Winter

As Chinese New Year draws closer and with red lanterns here and there, nothing can dampen the festive spirit – not even the recent moody weather. In fact, the dropping mercury makes hot springs an ideal weekend getaway with family or friends.

An hour's drive brings those in Northern Taiwan to one of most renowned hot spring destinations — Jiaoxi (礁溪) in Yilan (宜蘭). Newly opened last year, Jiaoxi's hot spring resort Wellspring by Silks (晶泉丰旅) applies a different cultural festival theme to its interior each season, while collaborating with artists for each. The current decorations revolve around Butterfly Orchids, with colorful lanterns and traditional Chinese paper cuttings welcoming guests as they set foot in the lobby.

Amid the merry atmosphere, the Colorful Stars of Winter (冬彩色辰星慶典旅行) weekday accommodation package offers deals for one or two nights in the Hollywood Suite Room (泉思套房). One night is NT$3,700 per person, while two nights is NT$6,855 each. An additional 10 percent service fee is also charged and reservations must be made for at least two people per room.

For the Year of the Rooster, Wellspring by Silks has worked with Spanish sweets company Papabubble to create festive candies that guests receive upon check-in. Those staying for one night receive a handmade bar of soap inspired by red tortoise cakes (紅米粿), signifying prosperity and good fortune. Those with reservations for two nights get an additional paper lantern.

With a hearty breakfast, free access to facilities such as the indoor recreation area and hot spring pool, the movie room, a children's playground and other services, you will surely find peace of mind here. Although the promotion lasts until the end of February, book yourself a room and get a 10-percent off each night before Jan. 26 to relax and refresh yourself ahead of holiday family gatherings. ■