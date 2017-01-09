Unfold the fun in Jiufen Tweet The taste of sweet, chewy taro balls and the feeling of being surrounded by historical buildings immediately come to mind for many that have visited Jiufen (九份) before. The town flourished in the gold rush during the Japanese colonization when miners and their families dwelled here, but it has since become a popular destination to visit. The sight of Japanese-style architecture and the twists and turns of pathways maintained through time makes it a magical place regardless of the number of times you have visited. Not only do the scenery and the atmosphere captivate locals and foreigners, street food found along the Jiufen Old Street (九份老街) is equally tempting. Collect Away! To make sure you do not miss out any of the delicacies, the Tourism and Travel Department of the New Taipei City Government (新北市政府觀光旅遊局) have created an official LINE account that can be found by searching for the id "@jiufen" within the app. For first-time visitors, the introduction and travel information on its Timeline comes in handy. For others, you can further amp up the fun of your visit with the LINE Reward Card (LINE集點卡) to collect points at stores where you have made purchases. Before March 19, you can get a gift at the Tourist Center by merely collecting 10 points. ■ Tweet NEXT ARTICLE Fancy watching the 101 fireworks with a slightly smaller crowd? Look here