News
Opinion
Entertainment
Taiwan Living
Learn English
E-Newsletter
International Edition

Monday

September, 12, 2016

Breaking News, World News and Taiwan News.
 		About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us

Famed Formosan cypress falls

CNA
September 12, 2016, 12:34 am TWN
This undated file photo shows the Formosan cypress before it fell on Sunday. The 2,800-year-old tree is one of the most famous tourist hotspots at Xitou (溪頭). The National Taiwan University (NTU) Experimental Forest operations center staff said the cause of the tree's collapse is not yet known, and experts have been asked to inspect the site. Visitors are not blocked from coming near the fallen tree, while caring for the injured passersby was the most urgent issue at hand, staff said.

A 2,800-year-old tree falls on a road in Nantou County's Xitou (溪頭) on Sunday, Sept. 11. The Formosan Cypress fell on three passersby, with one severely injured and two slightly injured. A woman, surnamed Chen, aged 49, hurt her spine and was unable to walk shortly after the accident. A woman, age 68, and a man, age 55, were also injured. All three were sent to Chu Shang Show Chwan Hospital.

Write a Comment
CAPTCHA Code Image
Type in image code
Change the code
 Receive our promos
 Respond to this email
Yellow travel alert issued for Philippines' Davao
A 2,800-year-old tree falls on a road in Nantou County's Xitou (溪頭) on Sunday, Sept. 11. The Formosan Cypress fell on three passersby, with one severely injured and two slightly ...

More Photos (2)
Subscribe  |   Advertise  |   RSS Feed  |   About Us  |   Career  |   Contact Us
Sitemap  |   Top Stories  |   Taiwan  |   China  |   Business  |   Asia  |   World  |   Sports  |   Life  |   Arts & Leisure  |   Health  |   Editorial  |   Commentary
Travel  |   Movies  |   TV Listings  |   Classifieds  |   Bookstore  |   Getting Around  |   Weather  |   Guide Post  |   Student Post  |   Terms of Use  |   Sitemap
  chinapost search