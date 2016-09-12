Famed Formosan cypress falls Tweet This undated file photo shows the Formosan cypress before it fell on Sunday. The 2,800-year-old tree is one of the most famous tourist hotspots at Xitou (溪頭). The National Taiwan University (NTU) Experimental Forest operations center staff said the cause of the tree's collapse is not yet known, and experts have been asked to inspect the site. Visitors are not blocked from coming near the fallen tree, while caring for the injured passersby was the most urgent issue at hand, staff said. A 2,800-year-old tree falls on a road in Nantou County's Xitou (溪頭) on Sunday, Sept. 11. The Formosan Cypress fell on three passersby, with one severely injured and two slightly injured. A woman, surnamed Chen, aged 49, hurt her spine and was unable to walk shortly after the accident. A woman, age 68, and a man, age 55, were also injured. All three were sent to Chu Shang Show Chwan Hospital. Tweet NEXT ARTICLE Yellow travel alert issued for Philippines' Davao





More Photos (2) A 2,800-year-old tree falls on a road in Nantou County's Xitou (溪頭) on Sunday, Sept. 11. The Formosan Cypress fell on three passersby, with one severely injured and two slightly ...