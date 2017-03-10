Ex-President Ma denies causing KMT 2014, 2016 election defeats

WASHINGTON, D.C -- Former President Ma Ying-Jeou has rejected the idea that the Kuomintang's (KMT) close relations with China under his leadership had been a reason for his party's defeats in the 2014 local and 2016 presidential elections.

Ma, who is on a 12-day U.S. tour, was speaking Tuesday at an event at the Brookings Institution in Washington, D.C.

While he had said on other occasions during the U.S. tour that he accepted responsibility for the defeats, the former president cited a food safety scandal in 2014 and the KMT's replacement of its presidential candidate as the primary reasons for the two losses during a question-and-answer session at the institution.

Ma spoke about his legacy in international affairs, U.S.-Taiwan relations and cross-strait relations.

Ma was upbeat on the future of the KMT, saying that given his great legacy on cross-strait affairs, the party he formerly chaired should have no problem finding its way back to power.

Richard Bush, director of the Center for East Asia Policy Studies at the Brookings Institution, said Taiwan needed a stable party system and that the KMT was a resilient party, so no one should rule out a KMT return at some point. But party leaders know that a lot has to be done to restore competitiveness, he said.

Bush said that if Beijing believed that the KMT could come back, it would have more confidence in the future.

David Brown, a former board of director of the American Institute in Taiwan, said that unfortunately, the KMT was following the bad example set by the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) earlier in that it now opposed everything that the government proposed.

Not Good for Taiwan and Not Good for the KMT

In stark contrast with his sentencing by contemporary public opinion in Taiwan, Ma was on the receiving end of praise over his cross-strait legacy in Washington.

During his speech at Brookings Institution, Ma said he took pride in signing a landmark 23 economic agreements with mainland China and achieving a historic meeting with China Communist President Xi Jinping in Singapore last year.

Alan Romberg, distinguished fellow and director of the East Asia program at Stimson, said that Ma's legacy would depend on how things turned out.

But at a minimum, one can say that by latching on to the "one China, respective interpretations" approach, and supplementing it with "no independence, no unification, no use of force," he was able to engage in eight years of constructive relations.

Obviously, as many people thought this came at the cost of too great a dependence on mainland China and an unfair distribution of benefits, his approach lost favor in Taiwan.

But without drifting from a commitment to "one China" and moving toward unification — which is widely rejected in Taiwan — he had created a situation of stability and peace.