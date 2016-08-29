Lawmaker sorry for offensive comments

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Tuan Yi-kang (段宜康) yesterday apologized for criticizing Hualien voters on social media after they elected a Kuomintang mayor.

The controversy arose after Tuan posted a disparaging critique of voters as incoming results showed the DPP losing the election in Hualien.

Tuan said in a post on his Facebook page soon after the Saturday election: "I can pretend to respect the election results, but I cannot pretend that I do not look down on those voters."

Tuan deleted the post a short while later, but screenshots began quickly making the rounds online. The lawmaker apologized for his controversial remarks but not without criticizing political bribery.

Tuan's apology met a mixed but heated response, attracting 600 comments within an hour of being posted.

Some expressed support for Tuan while others accused him of "lacking sincerity."

Leading figure in Kuomintang (KMT) Grassroots Alliance (草協聯盟) Hsu Chiao-hsin (徐巧芯) bashed Tuan, saying the party that lost should "humbly think through how they could improve rather than look down on those that hold different opinions."

Hsu added: "This type of condescending, ironic, disrespectful attitude towards the choices others make stirs hatred, and is merely pretentious criticism.

"It will not win one supporter, and will only allow local residents to nurture increased distaste towards you and your party."

100-Day Report Card

KMT candidate Wei Chia-hsien (魏嘉賢) won the Hualien City mayoral by-election Saturday by a comfortable margin of nearly 4,000 votes, displacing the DPP.

The by-election was held to fill the vacancy left by the death from lung cancer of former DPP Mayor Tien Chih-hsuan (田智宣).

Local media dubbed the by-election both a "mid-term exam," and an "early report card," for the ruling DPP administration, as it enters its hundredth day of leading the country.

Tuan's apology, posted on Sunday said: "I apologize. I apologize for my statements made after the election yesterday.

"I apologize for failing to clear controversies regarding the central administration, which had resulted in difficulties for the local election.

"I apologize for failing to effectively shut out political bribery, sitting by as rumors of vote-buying take flight."

"But why must (we) wait until moments of crisis or prosecution to clean up the election environment?"

"One political party has always been ruling and buying votes, and they continue to attack DPP candidates and embarrass our supporters even after the election ends. I apologize for them."

'I'll Swallow a Hockey Puck'

Following Tuan's apology, a recurring riposte from critics was to tell him to "go eat a hockey puck"; a remark referencing a comment Tuan had made prior to the Changhua County magistrate elections in 2014.

Tuan had accused KMT candidate Lin Tsang-min (林滄敏) of embezzlement and forgery during Lin's tunure as president of the Chinese Taipei Hockey Association (中華民國曲棍球協會).

At the time, Tuan said if his claims were false he would swallow an entire hockey puck in public.

This April, the Taipei District Court ordered Tuan and another accused to pay a reputation damage payment of NT$300,000 and issue a newspaper apology to Lin.