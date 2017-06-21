|
5.0 quake hits Northern Taiwan
The China Post Wednesday, June 21, 2017, 3:53 pm TWN
An earthquake registering magnitude 5.0 struck just off northeastern Taiwan this afternoon.
The quake hit at 3:25 p.m. It's epicenter was 16.3 km east of the Yilan County Government building, according to the Central Weather Bureau.
Although striking quite deep, at 61.5 km, it was still felt throughout Northern Taiwan. It registered a magnitude of 4 in Yilan, 3 in Hualien and 2 across the rest of Northern Taiwan, including Taipei, New Taipei and Taoyuan.
There were no immediate reports of damage, though this person claimed she had been cutting fruit and that the quake her made her nip her finger.
Some on social media thought it had been quite a while since the last notable quake.
Others seemed a bit more concerned or impressed.
Among them was "Fun Taiwan" host Janet Hsieh.
