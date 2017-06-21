5.0 quake hits Northern Taiwan

An earthquake registering magnitude 5.0 struck just off northeastern Taiwan this afternoon.

The quake hit at 3:25 p.m. It's epicenter was 16.3 km east of the Yilan County Government building, according to the Central Weather Bureau.

Although striking quite deep, at 61.5 km, it was still felt throughout Northern Taiwan. It registered a magnitude of 4 in Yilan, 3 in Hualien and 2 across the rest of Northern Taiwan, including Taipei, New Taipei and Taoyuan.

There were no immediate reports of damage, though this person claimed she had been cutting fruit and that the quake her made her nip her finger.

Some on social media thought it had been quite a while since the last notable quake.

Experienced the first earthquake in a year😕 Though it was short and not strong, the fear made me appeal to God. Critical thinking vanished 🤔 — silver_fox (@silverfox0703) 2017年6月21日

Just had our first little baby earthquake in Taipei! It was so small it didn't even rattle my tea, but it was interesting!! Been a while! :P pic.twitter.com/sDOjQ8VGqt — Seriiiously🌱@Taiwan (@Seriiiously) 2017年6月21日

Others seemed a bit more concerned or impressed.

Among them was "Fun Taiwan" host Janet Hsieh.