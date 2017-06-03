News Videos
14 people win NT$10 million in March-April uniform invoice lottery
CNA  Saturday, June 3, 2017, 7:59 am TWN
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Fourteen people won the NT$10 million (US$353,000) special prize while 13 won the NT$2 million grand prize in the March-April uniform invoice lottery, the Ministry of Finance said Friday.

Winners can claim their prizes from June 6-Sept. 5, the ministry added.

Among the 14 invoices that won the special prize, two were issued by 7-Eleven convenience stores for purchases of NT$65. The stores are located in the Zhongshan and Zhongzheng districts of Taipei.

Another convenience store, FamilyMart, also issued two special prize winning invoices. The buyers spent NT$60 and NT$78 to buy instant noodle and cigarettes, at stores in Sanchong, New Taipei and Taichung, respectively.

The winning number for the NT$10 million special prize in the March-April uniform invoice lottery is 74748874, the winning number for the NT$2 million grand prize 82528918 and the three numbers qualifying for the first prize of NT$200,000 are 07836485, 13410946 and 96152286.

The ministry also said that holders of six of the 17 invoices that won the NT$10 million special prize in the Jan.–Feb. uniform invoice lottery had yet to claim their prizes.

Four of the six invoices were issued by 7-Eleven convenience stores in Sanchong, New Taipei; East District in Hsinchu; Hsiusui Township in Changhua and Fanshan Township in Pingtung.

The other two invoices were issued by a tea chain store, Tea and Magic Hand, in Xitun District, Taichung and Chunghwa Telecom in Zuoying, Kaohsiung.

The prizes can be claimed until July 5.

