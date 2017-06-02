14 years on, remembering Taiwan's SARS heroes

TAIPEI, Taiwan — Fourteen years ago, a young doctor found himself at the heart of a public health crisis he was not equipped to handle.

Newly arrived doctor Lin Chung-wei (林重威) on April 12, 2003 met a patient who would soon overwhelm Taiwan's health care system.

It was a middle-aged laundry worker who was sharing a room on the eighth floor of Taipei Municipal Hoping Hospital with 40 other patients.

Wracked with a debilitating cough, worsening diarrhea and lungs that looked entirely white on an X-ray, Lin had a mix of symptoms that mystified his attendants for days.

Unknown to Lin and other physicians at the time, this patient would become the epicenter of a deadly virus that would first sweep the central Taipei hospital and then Taiwan over the course of weeks.

While continuing to visit the patient, Lin, 28, began to exhibit the same cough, accompanied by a fever that would not break.

Shortly after the patient was diagnosed with severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS), Hoping Hospital was closed off by emergency order, leaving its staff struggling to calm the patients and the visitors suddenly trapped inside.

Up to that point, Lin's life had, by all accounts, been going well. A small-town boy from Penghu, he had made it to medical school in Taipei and was due to be married in a few months to his college sweetheart, a dermatologist who worked at the same hospital.

By May 15, he was dead — the first physician to die on duty during Taiwan's devastating SARS outbreak.

Chen Ching-chiu (陳靜秋), Hoping Hospital's head nurse, contracted the infection from the same source.

Shortly after encountering the patient, she came down with a fever, Chen's husband said.

She initially believed she was simply tired and so continued to work, but the fever persisted and she was transferred to Chang Gung Memorial Hospital, according to her husband Tang Si-hu (唐四虎).

On April 30, she asked him how he and their 8-year-old daughter were doing. The next day, she was dead, just 11 days after the first symptoms showed. Tang said her death was devastating.

At first, he would take trips in the middle of the night to Hsinchu, then Miaoli and then beyond, with a mind to make it all around the island.

Speaking to the Liberty Times, Tang thanked his daughter's nanny, who had taken the 8-year-old into her home during this period.

At a time when fear of SARS was at its height, many of their acquaintances stayed away, thinking that they too were infected.