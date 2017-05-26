News Videos
NT$10 billion-worth of heroin seized near Kinmen
CNA  Friday, May 26, 2017, 7:04 pm TWN
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Law enforcement authorities seized nearly 700 kilograms of heroin with a street value of around NT$10 billion (US$332.17 million) on a fishing boat off the outlying county of Kinmen on Friday, the largest maritime seizure of heroin in recent years.

Acting on a tip-off, prosecutors led investigators, police and Coast Guard officers to intercept the Pingtung-registered fishing boat 12.5 nautical miles southeast of Wuqiu Island at around 5 a.m. as it was trying to smuggle the drug into Taiwan, according to the Kaohsiung District Prosecutors Office.

A total of 1,800 bricks of heroin with a combined weight of 693 kg were found on the boat, the office said.

Five people aboard the vessel, including the captain, were arrested, it added.

