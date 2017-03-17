Drier, warmer weather to last into Saturday

Temperatures would rise further while chances of rain would decrease Friday, making for a mostly dry and comfortable start of the weekend the following day, the Central Weather Bureau said.

For western Taiwan, any rain during Friday was expected to fall in the mountainous areas and along the northern coast near Keelung, the bureau said.

The rest of the western part of the island was expected to see cloudy weather, with some sunshine in the south, according to the forecast.

In eastern Taiwan, there could be some local precipitation during the day.

Highs were expected to rise above 20 degrees Celsius in northern Taiwan and 24 to 27 degrees in central and southern Taiwan, the weather bureau said, adding that the thing to take note of is the big difference in daytime and nighttime temperatures, especially in the south.

Saturday is expected to come with mostly dry and comfortable weather although clouds would likely move in during the evening hours, making the weather in northern Taiwan changeable again during Sunday.