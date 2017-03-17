|
International Edition
Friday
March 17, 2017
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
Headlines from across Taiwan
|
The China Post news staff Friday, March 17, 2017, 7:39 am TWN
|
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Good morning, here are the top stories from around Taiwan for Friday March 17, 2017.
Liberty Times: Chiayi City police official criticized for playing PRC anti-corruption film in meeting.
China Times: US Fed raises interest rates, another raise likely in June.
Apple Daily: Gov't to make delivery service work hours more flexible.
United Daily News: Populist party handed defeat in Dutch elections.
|
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
1
東廠化危機台灣民主正在衰竭中
2
As bird flu threat rises, pass on the eggs Benedict
3
More knockoff drugs uncovered
4
Starbucks price hikes brew up storm
5
Do anti-glare screens and apps actually work?
6
10 must-have skills of a successful millennial
7
McDonald's Taiwan in final stage of transfer to local owner: report
8
Now that the US is out, Beijing authorities may be interested in attending TPP talks
9
How to live off 35K in Taipei (as a family of four)
10
Why can't young people stay in a job?