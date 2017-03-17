News
Headlines from across Taiwan
The China Post news staff  Friday, March 17, 2017, 7:39 am TWN
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Good morning, here are the top stories from around Taiwan for Friday March 17, 2017.

Liberty Times: Chiayi City police official criticized for playing PRC anti-corruption film in meeting.

China Times: US Fed raises interest rates, another raise likely in June.

Apple Daily: Gov't to make delivery service work hours more flexible.

United Daily News: Populist party handed defeat in Dutch elections.

