Aide behind rude Hung post blames KMT discrimination

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The curator of opposition Kuomintang (KMT) Chairwoman Hung Hsiu-chu's (洪秀柱) Facebook page apologized Thursday for posting a derogatory comment under Hung's name during a heated debate in the Central Standing Committee meeting the day before — but said he stood by the comments.

The man, Suen Kai-gung (孫楷恭), is one of the many volunteer aides who work for the party chairwoman.

On Wednesday, a debate took place on the floor of the KMT's Central Standing Committee regarding the party's recent election bylaw amendment.

The week before on March 8, 27 committee members voted to tighten the eligibility requirements for party members to vote in the upcoming leadership election.

Members must now have been in the party for a year to vote — up from four months.

The abrupt change sparked anger among some members, particularly younger ones, with the inner-party dispute climaxing at Wednesday's meeting.

The Central Standing Committee held a heated debate over the matter, which concluded in committee member Yao Chiang-lin (姚江臨) suggesting the repeal of the amendment be put to a vote.

Caucus whip Liao Kuo-tung (廖國棟) rejected the idea, saying the party required more time for negotiations.

'Your old hen!'

Following Liao's statement, a message was posted to Hung's Facebook page telling Liao to "negotiate with your old hen!" (協你老母雞啦), using a term alluding to a coarse Mandarin word.

The post was quickly removed but not before netizens spotted it and saved the comment in screengrabs.

Suen said he took the comment down because he realized that he had expressed a personal opinion under the name of the party's chairwoman.

'Inner-party discrimination to blame'

Suen apologized for what he called "carelessness."

The young party member said that while it was wrong of him to post a personal statement under Hung's name, he still meant what he had said.

He said that he was provoked to use such language because he felt that the older and more influential members of the KMT were deliberately discriminating against younger members such as him.

Suen added that while he would apologize to Liao personally if the caucus whip was offended by his comment, he also wished to urge Liao to consider apologizing to younger KMT members for removing their opportunity to bring change to the party.

Suen concluded that progress would not come to the KMT if a cycle of inner-party conflict for personal gain continued to

exist.