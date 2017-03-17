|
International Edition
Friday
March 17, 2017
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
Come drive with me
|
CNA Friday, March 17, 2017, 12:02 am TWN
|
A woman surnamed Tseng is informed that she has won a Mercedes-Benz E class during an event hosted by duty-free store Everrich inside the Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport on Thursday, March 16. The event was held to celebrate the airport handling over 40 million passengers last year — a new record.
.
|
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
1
東廠化危機台灣民主正在衰竭中
2
As bird flu threat rises, pass on the eggs Benedict
3
More knockoff drugs uncovered
4
Starbucks price hikes brew up storm
5
Do anti-glare screens and apps actually work?
6
McDonald's Taiwan in final stage of transfer to local owner: report
7
10 must-have skills of a successful millennial
8
Now that the US is out, Beijing authorities may be interested in attending TPP talks
9
How to live off 35K in Taipei (as a family of four)
10
Why can't young people stay in a job?