Come drive with me
CNA  Friday, March 17, 2017, 12:02 am TWN
A woman surnamed Tseng is informed that she has won a Mercedes-Benz E class during an event hosted by duty-free store Everrich inside the Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport on Thursday, March 16. The event was held to celebrate the airport handling over 40 million passengers last year — a new record.
