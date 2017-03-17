Expired margarine consumed by students at nearly 50 schools

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The Ministry of Education confirmed Thursday that 47 schools have provided lunch meals cooked with expired margarine to students.

Far East Oil Mills Co., Ltd., (遠東油脂公司) an edible oil and margarine manufacturer based in Taoyuan, was found to have used expired ingredients when producing more than 900 tons of MilkMarrine, a popular margarine in Taiwan.

Five days since the incident was reported, approximately 1.5 percent of the product had been successfully recalled, according to the Food and Drug Administration. The remaining amount is believed to have been consumed.

The incident had shocked a public only just recovering from the news of a fake drug scandal earlier this month, once again calling into question the government's ability to oversee the nation's food safety and quality control standards.

The Education Ministry on Thursday confirmed that 47 primary and secondary schools have been using the problematic margarine batches to make students' lunch meals, but refused to reveal the names of the schools "to avoid causing unnecessary panic," Education Ministry official Fu Wei-wei (傅瑋瑋) said Thursday.

The ministry was not able to identify the total amount of the products that had been consumed by the students because its lunch meal reporting system only mandates schools to report on which items were used — not on the quantity, Fu said.

Refuting accusations that they had responded too slowly to the crisis, Fu said that the ministry has ordered the 47 schools allegedly using the product to immediately cease doing so after receiving notice from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Sunday.

The list of 47 schools had only been confirmed on Wednesday afternoon, and was presented to the FDA at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Fu said.

Problematic Products Still Available

At a legislative committee on Thursday, Kuomintang Legislator Chen Yi-ming (陳宜民) claimed that his assistant was still able to purchase Far East's MilkMarrine on Tuesday afternoon, after the FDA had insisted that all products had been removed from shelves by Monday evening.

Chen said that the product also remains available via online stores, questioning how authorities plan to penalize these shops when most of them are based overseas.

Health Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said that violators who knowingly sell expired margarine can be fined NT$3 million.

He added that MilkMarrine with expiration dates after Sept. 30, 2017 can still be sold.