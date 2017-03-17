|
Advent deity!
CNA Friday, March 17, 2017, 12:02 am TWN
This undated photo, taken by a man surnamed Chang, shows a joss stick with ashes said to resemble Chinese earth god Tudigong (土地公) at the Qing An Temple (慶安宮) in Tainan. Chang said the joss stick was one of his and that he quickly snapped the photo after he realized the likeness .
