Education chief agrees to NTU probe

By Sun Hsin Hsuan -- Education Minister Pan Wen-chung (潘文忠) promised Thursday to probe National Taiwan University's (NTU) ethics panel after thousands signed an online petition demanding the restoration of academic integrity.

The panel earlier this year fired Professor Kuo Min-liang (郭明良) for fabricating some figures in a late 2016 research paper by his team, but it went easy on NTU President Yang Pan-chyr (楊泮池), who co-authored some of the problematic papers.

Critics urged that with or without actual involvement or acknowledgement of the fabrications, Yang should resign from his current position to take responsibility as the head of the university and an eminent figure in Taiwan academia.

Education chief Pan on Thursday assured the public that the ministry, together with the Ministry of Science and Technology, would soon launch an investigation into the NTU panel's preliminary report on the case.

At a press conference Thursday, Academic Sinica genomics researcher Juan Li-jung (阮麗蓉) identified what she said were several flaws in the panel's report. Among these, she said, was that Yang had continued in his official duties during the ethics body's probe even though he was a subject in the investigation.

"President Yang and Professor Kuo have worked side by side for the past 10 years, controlling more than NT$10 billion in research funds provided for NTU," Juan said, questioning how much of the aid had gone to the team that produced the doctored results.

"Now Yang doesn't have to pay any administrative or scientific responsibility? That's just heartbreaking," she said.

Juan and four veterans in the academic field launched the petition last month, demanding that the government establish an "academic ethics office" charged with stamping out plagiarism and forgery.

It has so far collected more than 2,500 signatures, approximately 750 of which are of researchers, professors and doctors, Juan said.

Academia's 'White Terror'

Many people were afraid of signing the petition for fear of losing funding for their research projects, Juan said at Thursday's press conference.

Juan described this atmosphere of fear as the "White Terror" of academia.

"This is a really small circle and it's always the same people reviewing and approving professors' funding applications," she said.

"By offending someone, you may lose your financial aid."