Gov't gearing up for new Freedom of Speech Day

By Stephanie Chao -- A series of events in commemoration of April 7's Freedom of Speech Day will be hosted in the following weeks by a number of government agencies, the Ministry of Interior (MOI) reported during a weekly Cabinet meeting on Thursday.

The Cabinet approved a proposal that would designate every April 7 as Freedom of Speech Day, with the goal of helping Taiwan gain a better understanding of freedom of speech — a promise that President Tsai Ing-wen made last April to mark the 27th anniversary of the death of pro-democracy pioneer Cheng Nan-jung (鄭南榕).

On April 7, 1989, then editor-in-chief of Freedom Era Weekly Cheng set himself on fire as heavily armed police attempted to break into his office. Cheng had been undergoing 71 days of self-imposed isolation after he was charged with insurrection for printing a draft "Republic of Taiwan Constitution" in his magazine in 1988.

The events will be hosted by the MOI, Culture Ministry, Education Ministry, Justice Ministry and Defense Ministry.

On April 7, the MOI will host a seminar on Taiwan's freedom of speech progress and future challenges, which will see the attendance of Tsai and Premier Lin Chuan. From April 6 to Dec. 15 the Culture Ministry will host a special exhibition titled "100-percent Freedom of Speech" discussing political magazines and the anti-martial era movement.

The Justice Ministry will host seminars on Taiwan's continued commitment to develop — and protect — freedom of speech on March 30.

Lin said he hoped that promotion of Freedom of Speech Day will help cultivate independent thinking among citizens and lead Taiwan to become a more mature, open society.

He also placed particular emphasis upon this year's inaugural Freedom of Speech Day, instructing government agencies to actively promote the events.

During the post-Cabinet meeting press conference, Cabinet spokesman Hsu Kuo-yung said that in many authoritarian societies, governments allow only one-sided information to come through.

Many people then only receive one-side of a story and do not gain critical thinking skills, Hsu said. "That is a sign of an immature society."

After Taiwan became an "open society," despite free speech, many had little practice in thinking for themselves, he continued. "However, in a mature society, dialogue and rational discussions are needed to cultivate independent thinking. This is also why (we) hope that through promotion of Freedom of Speech Day,' we will help people be able to do that."

Challenges Yet to Be Addressed

Interior Minister Yeh Jiunn-rong, when speaking to reporters at the post-Cabinet-meeting press conference, named three challenges for Taiwan's freedom of speech in light of the 30th anniversary of martial law being lifted.

Those included: political and corporate influence (specifically in cross-strait relations), cyber bullying and the digital divide.

So-called "trolling" on the internet has become more and more popular, Yeh said, with a number of particularly shameful recent incidents.