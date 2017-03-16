Nantou magistrate wants discussions on workweek laws

Nantou County Magistrate Lin Ming-chen, who earlier this week touched off a row with the central government over new workweek regulations, said Thursday he wanted discussion and not conflict over the matter.

"I hope the Ministry of Labor can perform a comprehensive review of the matter and change what needs to be changed while making clarifications where necessary," Lin said before a press conference held by the Kuomintang's legislative caucus in Taipei.

"Don't let industry bosses stay sleepless because of 'one fixed day, one flexible day off,'" he added.

Worker demands for more overtime work could now not be met by business owners and many were hesitant to fill orders, Lin said.

The tourism sector, he said, had been hit especially hard.

Lin turned heads earlier this week when he told county officials to look into circumventing government laws mandating overtime pay increases, caps on maximum overtime hours per month and other measures aimed at instituting a five-day workweek.

Lin said today that such circumvention plans had not been developed or reviewed before news of the pushback surfaced.

Since then, other local government leaders have expressed qualms over the regulations, with some saying they hoped the government would take a more flexible stance on the matter.

The Ministry of Labor announced yesterday that beginning in April it would provide guidance sessions for businesses to help them implement the new labor laws.