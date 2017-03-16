'Like' on former VP Wu's Facebook post 'an error': Presidential Office

Facebook users were scratching their heads this morning when a post written by former Vice President Wu Den-yih criticizing President Tsai Ing-wen garnered a "like" from the president herself.

In a post written Tuesday, Wu discussed Taiwan's economic competitiveness and concluded by leveling a scathing critique against Tsai.

"Have you ever heard the voice of the real people? No, because you only care about yourself!" he wrote.

To readers' bemusement, the post won a "like" from the President's official Facebook account, giving rise to questions over whether she was agreeing with Wu's assessment or was displaying a strong capacity for tolerance.

The Presidential Office later issued a statement saying that the "like" had been made in error by an aide maintaining Tsai's account. The "like" has since been revoked from the post.