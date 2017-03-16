|
International Edition
Thursday
March 16, 2017
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
TAIEX up after US Fed rate hike
|
The China Post news staff March 16, 2017, 11:09 am TWN
|
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Taiwan's main stock exchange gained close to 1 percent in early trade this morning following the U.S. Fed's decision Wednesday to raise interest rates.
As of 11 a.m., the TAIEX had risen 93 points, or 0.95 percent, to 9833.73 points, led by modest gains in both technology and traditional sector stocks.
The Fed said in a statement that a strengthening U.S. job market and rising prices had moved it closer to its targets for employment and inflation.
|
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
1
東廠化危機台灣民主正在衰竭中
2
As bird flu threat rises, pass on the eggs Benedict
3
More knockoff drugs uncovered
4
Do anti-glare screens and apps actually work?
5
Starbucks price hikes brew up storm
6
What are you going to do with that year-end bonus? Tips inside.
7
McDonald's Taiwan in final stage of transfer to local owner: report
8
10 must-have skills of a successful millennial
9
Now that the US is out, Beijing authorities may be interested in attending TPP talks
10
How to live off 35K in Taipei (as a family of four)