TAIEX up after US Fed rate hike

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Taiwan's main stock exchange gained close to 1 percent in early trade this morning following the U.S. Fed's decision Wednesday to raise interest rates.

As of 11 a.m., the TAIEX had risen 93 points, or 0.95 percent, to 9833.73 points, led by modest gains in both technology and traditional sector stocks.

The Fed said in a statement that a strengthening U.S. job market and rising prices had moved it closer to its targets for employment and inflation.