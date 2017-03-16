News
Thursday

March 16, 2017

Breaking News, World News and Taiwan News.
TAIEX up after US Fed rate hike
The China Post news staff  March 16, 2017, 11:09 am TWN
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Taiwan's main stock exchange gained close to 1 percent in early trade this morning following the U.S. Fed's decision Wednesday to raise interest rates.

As of 11 a.m., the TAIEX had risen 93 points, or 0.95 percent, to 9833.73 points, led by modest gains in both technology and traditional sector stocks.

The Fed said in a statement that a strengthening U.S. job market and rising prices had moved it closer to its targets for employment and inflation.

