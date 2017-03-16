News
Headlines from across Taiwan
The China Post news staff  March 16, 2017, 8:01 am TWN
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Good morning, here are the top stories from around Taiwan for Thursday March 16, 2017.

United Daily News: US Secretary of State to visit Japan, South Korea and China.

Liberty Times: Former bodyguard of former VP Annette Lu spied for China.

Apple Daily: Lamigo baseball player charged with sexual assault of college female.

China Times: Trump-Xi summit set.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

