Local leaders' workweek law qualms grow

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The central government is meeting a growing chorus of local government leaders expressing qualms over Taiwan's new workweek regulations.

Earlier this week, Nantou County Magistrate Lin Ming-chen said that he would outright refuse to implement the workweek law in his county and that he had instructed officials to find loopholes regardless of possible repercussions.

After Nantou's opening salvo, more local leaders began to air their doubts over the new amendments, which stipulate higher overtime pay, cap overtime and enforce a "one fixed, one flexible" day off per week scheme.

Taipei City Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) said he would abide by the workweek law but that the execution was "indeed difficult."

Ko said the Taipei City Government had asked the Ministry of Labor for further clarification on the workweek law six times since January but received no response.

Hualien County Magistrate Fu Kun-chi said that he wanted a five-year delay on the measure, while Taoyuan Mayor Cheng Wen-tsan (鄭文燦) called for "an adjustment period," during which the Ministry of Labor could hear the voices of businesses and workers and develop a plan to successfully implement the workweek law in different industries.

New Taipei City Mayor Eric Chu (朱立倫) asked the central government to promptly come up with a uniform standard for the execution of the workweek law, saying that the law's implementation had caused a lot of problems for businesses, workers and the government.

Hsinchu County Magistrate Chiu Ching-chun (邱鏡淳) said he had heard a lot of complaints about the law from business owners, who had been saying things may be better off returning to the way they were.

"Hsinchu County is a technology hub, and the workweek law has severely affected the industry," the magistrate said.

Nantou's Salvo

He said that because Nantou was a tourism county, its companies had previously devised flexible means of arranging work time for employees that worked well for both busy and off-peak seasons.

He criticized the central government for disrupting previous arrangements, adding that employees were now demanding "high overtime rates" and a five-day workweek, and that companies were not able to keep up.

Lin defended his decision by saying he was a locally elected leader who needed to reflect the opinions of his constituents, according to the report.