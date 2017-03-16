Taiwan and Maltese order won't ally: source

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Taiwan is unlikely to establish official diplomatic relations with the Sovereign Order of Malta because the exact status of the Order in international law has been the subject of debate, a source told The China Post.

Ralph Jennings, a contributor for Forbes, wrote on Tuesday that Taiwan and the Sovereign Order of Malta, a tiny European government inside Rome, had recently strengthened relations. He further stated that the two could form official ties even though both governments had given no formal indication of their intention to — only stressing further cooperation between the two sides.

Asked to comment on the issue, a diplomatic source told The China Post on Wednesday that the report saying the Sovereign Order of Malta could be the R.O.C.'s new diplomatic ally was a "non-issue" since the former's international status is debatable.

According to international law, the essential elements of statehood are: population, definite territory, a duly-established government and sovereignty.

Unlike Taiwan's only diplomatic ally in Europe, the Holy See, however, which is sovereign over Vatican City and thus has clear territorial separation of its sovereign area and that of Italy, the Sovereign Order of Malta has no territory other than its two headquarters in Rome since the loss of the island of Malta in 1798.

Therefore, even though the Order of Malta operates through 133 diplomatic missions worldwide and enjoys observer status at the United Nations, the U.N. considers it a "sovereign entity" instead of a "sovereign state" under international law, and thus it is classified as a non-state entity much like the Red Cross, the source said.

The R.O.C. currently has 21 diplomatic allies, most of them in Africa, central America and the Caribbean, as well as in the south Pacific region.

The country lost Sao Tome and Principe to Beijing last December, the first country to sever ties with Taiwan since President Tsai Ing-wen assumed office last May, amid heightened cross-strait tension.

Foreign Minister David Lee (李大維) previously disclosed that Taiwan has a list of countries it wanted to form official diplomatic relations with.

"The question is not whether we are capable of (forming diplomatic relations with new allies), but whether we want to do that or not," Lee said during an interpellation on March 6. He refused, however, to disclose any of the countries he was referring to.

The last time Taiwan formed an official tie was with St. Lucia in April 2007. Forming diplomatic relations with a new ally is likely to further anger Beijing, which has been trying to lure Taiwan's remaining allies into breaking official ties.