Residents protest 'illegal' expropriations

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Local civic groups protested at the groundbreaking ceremony of subterranean-railway project in Tainan Wednesday, claiming that a series of planned expropriations linked to the construction had "no legal basis."

Members of a civic group opposing the local government's plan to expropriate their homes protested from afar during the ceremony, holding signs reading "unfinished review process, autocratic construction."

The civic groups' spokesman, Chen Chih-hsiao (陳致曉), called the construction a "blatant act of slaughter," claiming that the local government had not even begun the land expropriation process yet had already contracted the construction.

He added that with as many as 204 households still petitioning against the expropriations, the construction itself had "no legal basis."

Chen said that international human rights experts who came to Taiwan to observe its adherence to international human rights conventions concluded that the planned expropriations deeply infringed on the human rights of residents.

But Tainan City Government's Deputy Secretary-General Wu Hsin-hsiu (吳欣修) rebutted Chen's claims, saying that of the 325 households affected by the construction, 201 of them had applied for a government-financed replacement residence, added that a further 31 were either unreachable or had declined the offer.

The city government added that the current railway running above ground would be completely removed and renovated into parks or public areas once the new underground railway is constructed. Traffic was expected to improve and the number of road accidents decrease after the removal of level crossings, it added.

Public Interest Over Individuals

Transportation Minister Ho Chen Tan echoed the city government's statement on Wednesday, adding that the project would improve Tainan's citizens' standard of living, and better preserve local historic buildings.

Approximately a dozen demonstrators dressed like convicts awaiting their execution and wearing hats printed with an idiom meaning "our only crime was possessing something valuable" protested at the ceremony.

The demonstrators were segregated some 500 meters from the site of the ceremony, which was later attended by the Tainan Mayor Lai Ching-te (賴清德) and Transport Minister Tan.

A minor fracas broke out between protestors and police officers. Mayor Lai promised to continue communications with residents resistant to the move, saying "even if we can't satisfy them, at least leave no regrets."

The incident on Wednesday also raised fresh concerns over the to balancing of public interest and individual rights in urban renewal projects, following a wave of anti-forced eviction demonstrations nationwide.