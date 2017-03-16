Vietnamese workers call for Formosa Plastics exit

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- A large crowd of Vietnamese workers in Taiwan protested outside the Vietnam Economic and Cultural Office in Taipei on Wednesday morning, demanding that the Taiwan-based petrochemical conglomerate Formosa Plastics ceases operations in their homeland.

The demonstration came one month after several residents in Vietnam were allegedly beaten by Vietnamese authorities when they tried to submit litigation documents against Formosa Plastics' Ha Tinh steel plant on Feb. 14.

Approximately 500 people, led by local priest Nguyen Dinh Thuc, had demanded that the plant cease all operations following a catastrophic environmental disaster that polluted waters in the surrounding regions last June.

Vietnam's prime minister had called it the "worst environmental disaster this country has ever seen," with tons of dead fish continuing to wash ashore in the eight months following the disaster, and the livelihood upon which many local residents depended now completely destroyed.

'Stop violence'

On Wednesday morning roughly a dozen demonstrators — some of whom were wearing masks in fear of persecution by the Vietnamese authorities — held placards stating "I want fish!", "Stop the cover up!", "Stop the violence!", along with photos of victims bearing bruises on their faces and bodies.

Human rights activist Peter Nguyen Van Hung, who currently resides in Taiwan after escaping prosecution back home years ago, said that residents affected by the incident have yet to receive any compensation following Formosa Plastics payment of a US$500 million fine to the Vietnamese government.

Hung questioned how Vietnamese authorities intended to deal with the police officers' alleged behavior in the Feb. 14 incident, as well as if residents would receive the compensation they are entitled to.