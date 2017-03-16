AI developer Appier looking for 100 new recruits

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Taiwanese artificial intelligence (AI) startup Appier (沛星互動科技) announced Wednesday its plans to open up more than a hundred jobs, following its recent announcement of NT$5 million scholarships to cultivate AI talent in Taiwan.

According to local media, Appier stated that it plans to gradually post vacancies for roles including data scientists, systems engineers, and product managers among others this year.

The firm has boosted the scholarship award from NT$2 million to NT$5 million, and all Taiwanese university students will be eligible to apply.

"Appier's goal is to attract the world's most talented people to build world-class AI-powered technology and solutions in Taiwan," said Appier co-founder and CEO Yu Chih-han (游直翰) during an office warming party for their new Taipei base on Wednesday.

Yu expressed hope that Appier could help speed up AI education and training in Taiwan, making the leap from AI as just a theory in the lab to one practiced in real-world business situations.

Appier has more than 200 employees working in its 12 offices around the world, while 70 percent of their current global staff are Taiwanese. The company, founded in 2012, has seen annual revenue jump a staggering 300 percent since it raised a US$23 million series B round of financing in 2015.

The startup has so far received NT$1.58 billion (US$49.5 million) in total from seed, Series A and B rounds.

Research firm CB Insights recently listed Appier in its "AI 100," a list of the 100 most promising artificial intelligence startups globally. Appier ranked among the top 50 startups — the only company on the list that is based in Taiwan.