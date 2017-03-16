Bag maker celebrates 30th back where it all began

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Casual accessories brand Kipling marked its 30th birthday with a party in Taipei Wednesday, marking a homecoming for the company to the country where the first-ever Kipling bag was made in 1987.

According to one of Kipling's founders Paul Van de Velde, the Belgian brand's signature crinkle-nylon fabric was created in Taiwan.

"We found some fantastic people with tremendous craftsmanship and dedication ... to help us build this fantastic product including that signature design," Van de Velde said.

Fast-forward 30 years to the present, and Kipling had become a brand sold in 67 countries and used by over 35 million women around the world, Kipling's parent company VF Corporation said.

During the 30th anniversary celebration in Taipei, Kipling's President Richard Macey summed up what he considered to be the essence of the Kipling brand, saying that "it's all about making stylish bags for women to lighten their journey through life."

Speaking of Kipling's 30-year journey, Van de Velde thanked the Kipling staff, management, and consumers for making the brand a success.

Macey added an additional thank you to Taiwan "for being there at the very start of this fantastic journey."

The Playful Monkey Goes Global

Van de Velde said that if "2016 was the year of the monkey in Asia, 2017 will be the year of the monkey around the world," a reference to the Kipling's monkey key chain that has become representative of the brand.

The brand has introduced a limited-edition Asia-only spring collection for its 30th anniversary.

The collection features bags such as the City Pack S, and the Defea S, that each come with floral prints in natural colors.

Colors have always been a way for Kipling to differentiate itself from other brands. According to Van de Velde, 30 years ago the bag business was overwhelmed with solid colors, so Kipling — with its variety of colors — was intended to "brighten up consumers' lives."

On its present designs," (they're) always current, always modern, but tied into those original, authentic roots," Macey elaborated.

Kipling's Vice President of Product and Design Tina Debo told The China Post that the colors and playfulness associated with the brand "represents a lifestyle and a state of mind that appeals to many."

With athleisure "taking over the fashion industry," Debo noted that this is "really our time and our moment because we are a casual brand with roots in sportswear.

"We are casual. We are functional. In that way, we are going to broaden our collection much more in that direction and emphasize much more what we stand for."

Currently, Kipling has a presence in most regional markets; their aim for the future of the brand is "getting more depth in our existing markets, more depth in our existing distribution," Macey said.