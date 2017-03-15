Air quality poor in southern Taiwan

Air quality was good in eastern Taiwan and some parts of northern and central Taiwan on Wednesday, but it was poor in Puli in central Taiwan's Nantou County, as well as in southern Taiwan's Kaohsiung and Pingtung, according to the Environmental Protection Administration's Taiwan Air Quality Monitoring Network.

As of 11 a.m, a green light flashed for Yilan, Hualien, Taitung and most parts of northern and central Taiwan, meaning air quality in those regions was good, the network reported.

A yellow light was issued for southern Taiwan's Yunlin, Chiayi and Tainan, meaning air quality in those areas was moderate.

Meanwhile, an orange light flashed for Puli in Nantou, as well as most parts of Kaohsiung and Pingtung, meaning air quality was unhealthy for sensitive groups, according to the monitoring network.

Air quality in Kaohsiung's Qiaotou flashed red, meaning it was unhealthy for the general public.

The EPA's six-color scale takes into account ozone, PM2.5 and PM10 particulates, carbon monoxide, sulfur dioxide and nitric oxide concentrations in the air.

Green represents "good" air quality, with a pollutant reading of less than 50; yellow indicates "moderate" at 50-100; orange means "unhealthy for sensitive groups" with a reading of 101-150; red indicates "unhealthy" with a range of 151-200; purple signifies "very unhealthy" with a level of 201-300; and maroon represents "hazardous" with a reading of 301-500.

The air quality on Thursday is forecast to flash orange in Kaohsiung and Pingtung; yellow in northern and central Taiwan, Yunlin, Chiayi, Tainan and Yilan; and green in Hsinchu, Miaoli, Hualien and Taitung.