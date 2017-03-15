News
Warmer temperatures coming Friday
The China Post news staff  March 15, 2017, 11:43 am TWN
The strength of the latest cold front is wearing off.

Warmer temperatures are forecast to return throughout Taiwan starting Friday, according to meteorologist Wu Te-rong.

Expect less rain, a slight uptick in the mercury and mostly cloudy weather for today. The north will see heavier showers on Thursday and temperatures ranging from 14 to 17 degrees Celsius.

Temperatures for Wednesday and Thursday evening will drop to 13 C in the north.

On Friday, rainfall will persist in the northern and eastern parts of the island, while temperatures will keep rising islandwide. Expect daytime highs of 23-25 C in Central and Southern Taiwan, and up to 21 C in the north.

