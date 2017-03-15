|
International Edition
Wednesday
March 15, 2017
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
Nantou County magistrate opposes work rules; asks legal team to circumvent them
|
CNA March 15, 2017, 12:07 am TWN
|
TAIPEI -- Nantou County Magistrate Lin Ming-chen (林明溱) expressed strong opposition Tuesday to the government's new work rules, saying that the new law has resulted in a losing situation for workers, employers and consumers.
Lin, a member of the opposition Kuomintang (KMT), said that after the implementation of the new work rules in late December, he has received complaints from residents in his county.
Lin said that the new work rules have created frustrated business owners, unhappy workers, and infuriated consumers, adding that he has become fed up with the chaos resulting from what he described as "ill-conceived" work rules.
In response to an instruction by Lin for his legal team to study the possibility of ignoring the country's laws, Premier Lin Chuan (林全) pointed out that no one is above the law.
The new rules went into force on Dec. 23 last year after legislators from the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) passed amendments to the Labor Standard Act in the face of opposition parties' refusal to participate.
Under the new work rules, the total maximum number of working hours has been reduced to 40 hours per week from 84 hours every two weeks and workers are now entitled to one mandatory day off and one "flexible" rest day per week — measures that could increase operating costs for employers.
Employers have to pay higher overtime if they ask employees to work on their "flexible" day off and must provide a matching day off as well as overtime to employees who are required to work on their mandatory day off.
Meanwhile, the new law requires employees to take one day off after working six days in a row, which has stripped them of their chance to work overtime on the seventh day, creating a more rigid working environment.
In addition, to avoid having to pay high overtime, many employers simply hire temporary workers, a move that has cut the income of employees on official payrolls.
Lin said that the tourism industry is Nantou's major income source, so that in the peak seasons during the winter and summer vacations, many tourism businesses in the county, such as amusement parks, face a labor shortage caused by the new work rules.
|
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
1
東廠化危機台灣民主正在衰竭中
2
As bird flu threat rises, pass on the eggs Benedict
3
More knockoff drugs uncovered
4
Do anti-glare screens and apps actually work?
5
Starbucks price hikes brew up storm
6
What are you going to do with that year-end bonus? Tips inside.
7
McDonald's Taiwan in final stage of transfer to local owner: report
8
10 must-have skills of a successful millennial
9
Now that the US is out, Beijing authorities may be interested in attending TPP talks
10
How to live off 35K in Taipei (as a family of four)