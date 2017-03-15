|
International Edition
Wednesday
March 15, 2017
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
Spring is here!
|
CNA March 15, 2017, 12:07 am TWN
|
Pink cherry blossoms are seen in the Alishan National Scenic Area on Tuesday, March 14. The Alisan Cherry Blossom Festival has begun. Though the white-colored Yoshino Cherries, a prime feature of the festival, will not flower until later this month, the pink Taiwan Cherries and Kawazu-Zakura Cherries are already blooming halfway up the mountain. According to the Alishan National Scenic Area, the white Yoshino Cherries usually blossom during March and April and attract more than 100,000 visitors.
.
|
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
1
東廠化危機台灣民主正在衰竭中
2
As bird flu threat rises, pass on the eggs Benedict
3
More knockoff drugs uncovered
4
Do anti-glare screens and apps actually work?
5
Starbucks price hikes brew up storm
6
What are you going to do with that year-end bonus? Tips inside.
7
McDonald's Taiwan in final stage of transfer to local owner: report
8
10 must-have skills of a successful millennial
9
Now that the US is out, Beijing authorities may be interested in attending TPP talks
10
How to live off 35K in Taipei (as a family of four)