Wednesday

March 15, 2017

Spring is here!
CNA  March 15, 2017, 12:07 am TWN
Pink cherry blossoms are seen in the Alishan National Scenic Area on Tuesday, March 14. The Alisan Cherry Blossom Festival has begun. Though the white-colored Yoshino Cherries, a prime feature of the festival, will not flower until later this month, the pink Taiwan Cherries and Kawazu-Zakura Cherries are already blooming halfway up the mountain. According to the Alishan National Scenic Area, the white Yoshino Cherries usually blossom during March and April and attract more than 100,000 visitors.
