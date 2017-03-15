A shared fate for Taiwan's elected presidents

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The indictment of former President Ma Ying-jeou on Tuesday made him the third former Republic of China head of state to be prosecuted, after Chen Shui-bian and Lee Teng-hui.

It also means that all of Taiawn's democratically elected presidents have faced indictment after leaving office.

According to the Taipei District Court, Ma was indicted for allegedly abetting the leaking of confidential information regarding an ongoing criminal investigation.

The information had been obtained from former State Prosecutor-General Huang Shyh-ming (黃世銘) while Ma was in office in September 2013.

The confidential information was part of an ongoing investigation into the illicit influence-peddling of then-Legislative Speaker Wang Jin-pyng (王金平) on behalf of Ker Chien-ming (柯建銘), a senior lawmaker of the Democratic Progressive Party.

Prior to Ma, Chen was indicted in December 2008 for his involvement in a spate of corruption and money-laundering scandals during his tenure in office from 2000 to 2008.

Chen was later sentenced to 20 years in prison and fined NT$250 million (US$8.07 million) but was given parole on medical grounds in January 2015.

Chen's predecessor Lee was indicted in June 2011 on charges of embezzlement of state funds and money laundering while in office from 1988 to 2000, but was acquitted in August 2014.

Besides being indicted in the secret leak case, Ma may face investigation in several other cases.

Among them is a case involving the construction of the Taipei Dome when he served as the city's mayor, in which the Clean Government Committee under the current Taipei City government accused Ma of changing the parameters of the project in ways that unlawfully provided financial benefits to the main contractor, Farglory Land Development Co. (遠雄).

The committee also alleged that Ma failed to require the Farglory Group to pay any royalties when signing the contract with the developer, deviating from the norm for BOT projects.

Lawyer Huang Di-ying (黃帝穎), meanwhile, filed a complaint with prosecutors in November 2016 accusing Ma of leaking confidential information regarding the arrangements for his meeting

with Chinese President Xi

Jinping in Singapore in late 2015.

Prior to that, Huang had filed another complaint in 2013 accusing Ma of possessing assets of unclear origin.