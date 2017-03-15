EPA says toilet paper should now go down the toilet

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Going against what Taiwanese children have been taught for decades, the Environmental Protection Administration (EPA) on Tuesday declared that toilet paper should not be chucked in the bin but flushed down the toilet.

Environmental Minister Li Ying-yuan (李應元) explained on Tuesday that it was previously believed that flushing paper down the toilet would clog the drain.

But research has shown that modern-day toilet paper in fact dissolves in water, the minister said.

"All toilet paper on the market today can be flushed down the toilet," Lee said, but noted that facial tissues and napkins should still go in the bin because they have longer fiber and contain wet strength agents.

The Math

According to EPA statistics, every person produces about approximately 32 to 35 grams of feces per toilet session.

Every piece of toilet paper weighs approximately 0.3 to 0.5 grams.

If two to five pieces of toilet paper are used per session, the weight of the toilet paper

would be about 3.4 to 14.3 percent

of the weight of the feces

produced — a negligible additional burden that's

unlikely to clog the drain, the minister said.

Plumbers' Caveat

Despite the EPA's calculations, some plumbers were unconvinced and suggested that people living in older buildings continue to throw used toilet paper in the bin.

These plumbers said that toilets installed over the past 20 years have plastic pipes measuring 3.5 to 4 inches wide — enough space to allow toilet paper to glide right through.

But toilets installed over 30 years ago are fitted with iron pipes that rust with age and become increasingly resistant to the passage of waste and toilet paper.

Officials from the EPA's Environment Sanitation & Toxic Substance Division seconded the plumbers' assessment, advising citizens to evaluate their buildings' condition before taking up the new practice.

Sanitation Revolution

At present, the EPA is nearly the only government unit in Taiwan singing the praises of flushing toilet paper. In many commodes across Taiwan, signs still read "do not throw toilet paper in the toilet."

At a press conference to explain the new policy, Lee said the EPA was asking Taiwan to change their everyday habits starting Tuesday.

Other government agencies, hospitals and the 78,000 public toilets in Taiwan will soon catch up with the new mode of thinking, with a raft of supporting measures slated to be announced by June.

In the future, vending machines outside public toilets will be

stocked only with dissolvable

tissue paper, according to the ministry.

Multiple Ways to Participate

The EPA said that in addition to asking Taiwan to flush and not chuck their toilet paper, it was also issuing an open call for a design that can be the face of the new policy.

The winner receives NT$50,000 and be posted at public toilets at hotels, transportation stations, tourists spots, and government buildings, the ministry said.