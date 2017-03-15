Ex-President Ma indicted in wiretapping case

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Former President Ma Ying-jeou, indicted Tuesday for allegedly abetting the leaking of confidential information, stood by his innocence and called the charge "unjustifiable."

Ma said the decision indicated that legislators involved in political lobbying could get away with it, but that those who handled and attempted to resolve scandals would face indictment.

Ma made the statement after attending a forum held by National Taiwan University and Harvard University.

"I will strive to win a fair ruling in court," Ma told reporters, adding that he had confidence that the court would hand out a fair and just verdict.

Ma is the third Taiwanese president indicted on criminal charges.

In addition, prosecutors allege Ma violated the Communication Security and Surveillance Act and the Control Act.

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Ker Chien-ming filed the lawsuit against Ma in 2013, accusing Ma of abetting the leaking of details from an ongoing criminal investigation.

Ker claimed that Ma leaked information obtained by then-Prosecutor-General Huang Shih-ming, who was investigating allegations of improper political lobbying between Ker and then-Legislative Speaker Wang Jin-pyng of the Kuomintang (KMT) by wiretapping their telephone conversations.

KMT Culture and Communications Committee Deputy Chairman Hu Wen-chi expressed disappointment at the announcement, stressing the KMT believed in Ma's innocence and integrity.

The DPP stated that presidents have no business interfering with the law or in disregarding the Constitution.

'Belated justice'

Ker, in a press conference set up within an hour of the announcement, urged Ma to plead guilty. He called the prosecution "a belated justice, but justice nonetheless."

"(I've) waited for this moment for a long time," Ker said.

"It is a moment of the renewal of Taiwan's Constitution."

Ker applauded prosecutors' "moral courage" as demonstrated through their announcement.

The prosecution suggests that Ma will be found guilty in the end, Ker said.

Presidential Office spokesman Alex Huang said that the nation's highest governing power respected the law and would withhold comments on individual cases.