March 15, 2017
Fancy a midweek getaway?
CNA March 15, 2017, 12:07 am TWN
This file photo shows a Puyuma Express running through rural Taiwan. The Taiwan Railway Administration announced Tuesday that more trains will running between Taipei and Chaozhou Township in Pingtung starting April. The service was added after Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Chou Chun-mi lobbied for locals in Pingtung, demanding that Puyuma Express trains stop in Pingtung during weekdays as well as weekends. Currently they only operate in the weekends.
