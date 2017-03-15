|
Wednesday
March 15, 2017
CNA March 15, 2017, 12:07 am TWN
CNA -- In this undated file photo, tourists gather at the Qingshui Geothermal Park in Yilan County, a popular tourist destination. Due to overcrowding at the site, Yilan County Magistrate Chen Wen-chang (陳文昌) has proposed opening up areas that are presently sealed off. The areas in question had previously been deemed unsuitable for tourism due to their temperature and geography.
