|
International Edition
Wednesday
March 15, 2017
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
Free lunch for seniors
|
CNA March 15, 2017, 12:07 am TWN
|
CNA -- An elderly woman enjoys a free meal provided by social welfare groups in Taichung on Tuesday, March 14. According to the Taichung City Government's Social Affairs Bureau, a meal delivery service that provides meals for elderly living alone has grown by 75.64 percent in the past five years. The service — provided by six social welfare groups entrusted by the city government — covers 50 percent of the city's area, also marking highest coverage for services of its kind across the nation.
.
|
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
1
東廠化危機台灣民主正在衰竭中
2
As bird flu threat rises, pass on the eggs Benedict
3
More knockoff drugs uncovered
4
Do anti-glare screens and apps actually work?
5
Starbucks price hikes brew up storm
6
What are you going to do with that year-end bonus? Tips inside.
7
McDonald's Taiwan in final stage of transfer to local owner: report
8
10 must-have skills of a successful millennial
9
Now that the US is out, Beijing authorities may be interested in attending TPP talks
10
How to live off 35K in Taipei (as a family of four)