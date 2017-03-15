Free lunch for seniors

CNA -- An elderly woman enjoys a free meal provided by social welfare groups in Taichung on Tuesday, March 14. According to the Taichung City Government's Social Affairs Bureau, a meal delivery service that provides meals for elderly living alone has grown by 75.64 percent in the past five years. The service — provided by six social welfare groups entrusted by the city government — covers 50 percent of the city's area, also marking highest coverage for services of its kind across the nation.