Activists, lawmakers call for refugee law

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Rights groups on Tuesday called on the Legislature to pass a draft bill on refugees during this legislative session, to make Taiwan a beacon of human rights in Asia.

Director of the Taiwan Association for China Human Rights (台灣關懷中國人權聯盟) Yang Hsien-hung (楊憲宏) warned that should Taiwan delay further its passing of the act, "we are helping China in its repression of minorities, and that makes us no better than their accomplice."

"This is about much more than just passing a bill," Yang said.

He added that when he attended U.S. President Donald Trump's breakfast meeting earlier this year, he had the chance to speak with Vice President Mike Pence.

"Many officials of the state department were asking when will Taiwan's congress pass a refugee act," he said, asserting that once the bill is passed, Taiwan could provide asylum for those being persecuted in Burma and Tibet.

The bill passed its first reading on July 14 last year, but was not included in the Legislative Yuan's agenda for review or voted on for the second and third readings. Rights groups on Tuesday underlined the importance of Taiwan demonstrating its strength and support for the international community.

President Must Act Now

"The principle of non-refoulment has become a norm of customary international law," Taiwan Association for Human Rights (台灣人權促進會) Secretary-General Chiu Ee-ling (邱伊翎) said, reiterating that if Taiwan continues to return asylum seekers to areas where they face persecution, we will "once again be labeled as the country that breaches human rights."

The draft bill of the act was first proposed by the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) in 2005, and then once again by the Kuomintang (KMT) in 2009, but neither have brought it into law.

As a wave of reactionary and anti-refugee sentiment grows globally — demonstrated by Brexit, the rise of Trump in the U.S. and Duterte in the Philippines — "it comes to the point that our current ruling party and President Tsai Ing-wen must show the people and the world which path they choose to take," Chiu said.

In a rare show of bipartisan support, KMT lawmaker Huang Chao-shun (黃昭順) and DPP lawmaker Chen Man-li (陳曼麗) jointly spoke at Tuesday's press conference to support the act.

Chen said that the DPP had previously proposed three versions of the law on refugees.

She explained that since the party implemented a non-blockage principle after it took office last year, all bills must wait in line for second and third readings after they're passed at the subcommittees at the Legislative Yuan.