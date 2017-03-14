Ma expects 'fair and just' verdict: spokesperson

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Former President Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) has confidence that he did nothing wrong and expects the court to "eventually hand out a fair and just verdict," a spokesperson said after Ma was indicted Tuesday for allegedly violating laws governing the safeguarding of classified information.

Hsu Chiao-hsin (徐巧芯) said it was "extremely regrettable" that the prosecutors did not accept the explanations provided by Ma that he was merely fulfilling his duty as head of state under the Constitution.

It is a miscarriage of justice when some people got away with influence-peddling involving a criminal case while someone who tried to deal with the scandal is now being prosecuted, Hsu said.

The Taipei District Prosecutors Office announced earlier in the day that it decided to prosecute Ma for alleged abetment in the disclosure of information that should have been kept secret under the Communication Security and Surveillance Act.

The office said Ma also violated the Criminal Code for allegedly divulging classified information related to matters other than national defense in September 2013.

The information in question concerns the alleged influence-peddling involving Wang Jin-pyng (王金平), then-President of the Legislative Yuan, on behalf of Ker Chien-ming (柯建銘), a senior lawmaker of the Democratic Progressive Party, so that prosecutors would not appeal a not-guilty verdict in Ker's favor.