Murder-suicide in elderly care center in New Taipei

A 68-year-old man appeared to have stabbed his roommate in a care center in New Taipei to death before taking his own life early Tuesday, police said.

The man, who was identified by his surname Chiu, and the 76-year-old victim surnamed Lee shared a room in the private long-term care center for the elderly in Banciao District and were known to have quarreled since Lee moved in to the center in April 2016, according to the police.

Chiu was homeless and had lived in the center since 2015 under the arrangement of the city's department of social services.

The center management told the police that the two had another argument Monday afternoon, during which Chiu allegedly hit Lee on the head with a slipper.

Chiu appeared to have stabbed Lee in bed with a fruit knife late Monday night before going back to his own bed and slashing his own throat.

It was not until a care-giver went to feed Lee early Tuesday morning that the murder-suicide came to light, the police were told.

The police were investigating the case.