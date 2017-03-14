Nantou magistrate aims to circumvent new labor regulations: report

Nantou County Magistrate Lin Ming-chen has reportedly directed local officials to find ways to circumvent new labor regulations concerning workweek hours and overtime pay.

Also on Tuesday, the central government said it would continue "robust communication" regarding the laws.

Lin, leader of a county heavily dependent on tourism, reportedly wants local officials to search "earnestly" for relevant laws so that Nantou does not need to abide by labor laws -- namely the "one flexible day, one fixed day" rule that aims to bring Taiwan closer to a five-day workweek.

According to the United Daily News, he said that because Nantou was a tourism county, its companies had previously devised flexible means of arranging work time for employees that worked well for both busy and off-peak seasons.

He criticized the central government for disrupting previous arrangements, adding that employees were now demanding "high overtime rates" and a five-day workweek and claiming that companies were not able to keep up.

Lin defended his decision by saying he was a locally elected leader who needed to reflect the opinions of his constituents, according to the report.

"Censure or demerit (me), that's fine. Just don't throw me in prison," the report quoted Lin saying.

However, the county's labor and social affairs commissioner Lin Chun-wu said it would be impossible for a local government to not abide by central government laws.

He said that even if the local government were to defy central government laws and not penalize establishments that violated labor laws, local labor inspectors, who were aligned with the central government, would issue fines nonetheless.

On Tuesday, Premier Lin Chuan said the central government would continue "robust communication" to clarify details of the new labor amendments. He said that implementation had been rocky for some companies and that the government would collect feedback and provide guidance where necessary.

"These regulations are primarily for ensuring workers' rights and reducing overwork," the premier said.