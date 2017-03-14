News
BREAKING: Former President Ma indicted for leaking confidential information
The China Post news staff  March 14, 2017, 10:48 am TWN
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Taipei prosecutors announced the indictment of former President Ma Ying-jeou for leaking confidential information in a wiretapping case in 2013.

In addition, prosecutors found Ma in violation of the Communication Security and Surveillance Act and the Control Act.

Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Ker Chien-ming filed the lawsuit against Ma in 2013, accusing Ma of leaking details from an ongoing criminal investigation.

Ker claimed that Ma leaked information obtained by then-prosecutor-general Huang Shih-ming, who was investigating allegations of improper political lobbying between Ker and then-Legislative Speaker Wang Jin-pyng of the Kuomintang by wiretapping telephone conversations.

Ma has repeatedly maintained his innocence, and his lawyers deny that Huang was instructed to leak information of those conversations.

