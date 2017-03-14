News
Headlines from across Taiwan
The China Post news staff  March 14, 2017, 7:54 am TWN
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Good morning, here are the top stories from around Taiwan for Tuesday March 14, 2017.

United Daily News: Nantou County mulls evasion of new workweek regulations.

China Times: 5,000 communist spies on Taiwan, an exaggeration.

Apple Daily: Tai Tzu-ying secures its first All England Open Badminton Championships title for Taiwan.

Liberty Times: Extraordinary appeal in death penalty case of Wang Hung-wei.

