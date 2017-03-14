Proposed bill to increase cigarette tax by NT$20 per pack

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Legislators on Monday gave preliminary approval to a bill that would increase the tax on cigarettes by NT$20 a pack.

If the law is passed, the tobacco tax would increase from the NT$590 per 1,000 cigarettes to NT$1,590 per 1,000 — or from NT$11.8 a pack to NT$31.8 per pack.

If approved, the law would come into effect as early as June.

Raising the cigarette tax was part of a set of policies announced earlier this year.

These policies were aimed at generating more funds for the government's long-term care program.

The Finance Ministry said that it expected income from its annual tobacco tax and surcharge to exceed NT$23.3 billion next year.

Imported cigarette vendors are expected to be hit harder than the relatively cheaper locally produced cigarettes, the Finance Minister Sheu Yu-jer (許虞哲) said.

Sheu said, drawing from statistics compiled by the ministry, the smoking rate for people with a monthly income between NT$20,000 to NT$40,000 is more than 20 percent, while the rate is a higher 34 percent for those who earn more than NT$100,000 per month.

"The cigarette hike will impact people with middle and high income the most," said Kuomintang (KMT) lawmaker Luo Ming-tsai (羅明才), opposing the measure.

Luo added that there's only 10.9 percent of low-income individuals that smoke, while all higher income brackets each see more than 20 percent that smoke.

According to data released by the Ministry of Health and Welfare, the smoking rate for 2015 was 17.1 percent. They aim to lower

that percentage to 15.3 percent this year, and to 14

percent in 2025.

Not Sustainable: Lawmakers

New Power Party (NPP) legislator Huang Kuo-chang (黃國昌) argued the cigarette tax hike will not be a stable source of funding for the long-term care program, calling the policy design "unpractical."

"When the Finance Ministry failed to consider the Health Ministry's smoking prevention policy. If smoking rates fall year by year as planned by health officials, the drop will absolutely affect long-term care tax revenue. While at the same time, both demand and required funding for long-term care is set to increase," Huang remarked.

Responding to Huang's criticism, Sheu said they have already considered the declining smoking rates while designing the funding structure, adding that since it is "impossible for addicts to stop smoking in an instant," the smoking population will not drop immediately.

Sheu said annual cigarette tax and estate and gift tax combined will add up to approximately NT$30 billion, which the Health Ministry believes can sustain the long-term care program within the next five years.

"We will reevaluate the policy in the future, and perhaps include new sources of revenue or insurance plans depending on other considerations the Executive Yuan or Health Ministry

may have."