Covering up

CNA March 14, 2017, 12:07 am TWN
Two heavily dressed ladies share an umbrella while walking on a street in downtown Taipei on Monday evening, as cold front approaches Taiwan, bringing drizzles and pushing down temperatures. After a balmy weekend, Northern Taiwan is set to turn rainy and cold once again starting Tuesday due to the effect of a cold air mass.
