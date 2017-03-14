Immigration agency helps bust high-end prostitution ring

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The National Immigration Agency (NIA) has aided in the arrest of 13 people suspected of being involved in a prostitution ring.

The Taipei District Prosecutors Office took in 13 suspects in for questioning after seven months of information gathering and surveillance following a public tip-off.

The informant's suspicions had been piqued by explicit photos and solicitation messages that were being sent via popular messaging apps Line and WeChat.

The NIA, after monitoring the situation, found that each day around noon, women in heavy makeup and speaking in a Chinese accent would leave a certain hotel and leave in a car.

According to NIA, a suspect surnamed Chen (陳) had used faked documents to bring in women from mainland China to engage in prostitution in Taiwan.

The immigration agency worked with the Taipei District Prosecutors Office to engage in seven months of surveillance.

According to investigators, the suspects operated a high-end prostitution ring that charged a wealthy clientele up to NT$600,000 per session.

A main suspect in the case, Ah Sung (阿松), allegedly made periodic visits to China to find women who fit the profile and the taste of the wealthy clients.

NIA revealed that the working conditions for these women, who were in custody for question,

had been dreadful.

Officials said the women worked up to 15 hours a day without

keeping much of the pay. Every person who managed the ring took a cut of the earnings, with the remainder going to transportation.

The group is charged with prostitution and forgery of official documents to enter Taiwan under false pretenses.