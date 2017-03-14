|
International Edition
Tuesday
March, 14, 2017
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
All smiles at All England
|
CNA March 14, 2017, 12:07 am TWN
|
Tai Tzu-ying (戴資穎), the world's top woman badminton player, poses for a photo while sitting on the podium with her trophy and gold medal after becoming the first player from Taiwan to win an All England Open title, beating Ratchanok Intanon of Thailand in two sets 21-16, 22-20 on Sunday, March 12.
|
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
1
東廠化危機台灣民主正在衰竭中
2
As bird flu threat rises, pass on the eggs Benedict
3
More knockoff drugs uncovered
4
Do anti-glare screens and apps actually work?
5
Starbucks price hikes brew up storm
6
What are you going to do with that year-end bonus? Tips inside.
7
McDonald's Taiwan in final stage of transfer to local owner: report
8
Lanterns, beehive rockets fill sky
9
How to live off 35K in Taipei (as a family of four)
10
Hon Hai's price up on Sharp profit