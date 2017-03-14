|
International Edition
Tuesday
March, 14, 2017
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
New season, new Uni-girls
|
CNA March 14, 2017, 12:07 am TWN
|
Members of the new Uni-girls cheerleading squad pose for a selfie in their uniforms yesterday. Local professional baseball club Uni-President 7-Eleven Lions recently recruited six new members and revealed brand-new uniforms for the upcoming baseball season. The six new cheerleaders will be making their debut March 16.
.
|
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
1
東廠化危機台灣民主正在衰竭中
2
As bird flu threat rises, pass on the eggs Benedict
3
More knockoff drugs uncovered
4
Do anti-glare screens and apps actually work?
5
Starbucks price hikes brew up storm
6
What are you going to do with that year-end bonus? Tips inside.
7
McDonald's Taiwan in final stage of transfer to local owner: report
8
Lanterns, beehive rockets fill sky
9
How to live off 35K in Taipei (as a family of four)
10
Hon Hai's price up on Sharp profit